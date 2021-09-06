Men are avoiding the doctor, can that be changed?

More and more men are avoiding the doctor. Or worse, not going at all.

Photo credit: File

By  Denis Mutua

What you need to know:

  • Most men consider falling ill a sign of vulnerability.
  • They fear being perceived as weak.
  • A typical man would rather take painkillers for life for migraine than being informed that they have a tumor.

Studies show that, compared to women, men are less likely to visit a doctor for regular checkups, or when something is not right.

Previous article

Intimacy after your newborn arrives
Next article

A guide to supporting your partner through Postpartum Depression

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.