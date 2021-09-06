Separating myths from facts: The truth about vasectomy

Vasectomy is a reversible procedure

By  Simon Mburu

What you need to know:

  • Data from the Economic Survey 2020 shows that in 2019, 658 men underwent vasectomy, in 2018, the number was 646 while in 2016, the number was 919.
  • Vasectomy is a reversible mode of family planning.
  • Vasectomy has no impact on sexual performance, orgasm, sexual desire, ejaculation, and erectile capabilities.

“My wife has been on contraceptives since we started having children. Now that they are adults I have decided to undergo vasectomy and free her from contraceptives.” This is what a man identified as Kamau told the media after undergoing vasectomy at the National Theatre during the 2016 World Vasectomy Day. Kamau can be considered bold and brave because most men in Kenya do not embrace vasectomy.

