Hormonal and physical changes in teenage girls

Puberty can be a difficult time for children. There may be so many changes that can lead to feelings of loneliness and insecurity.

By  Fiona Muthoni

What you need to know:

  • It’s best for your daughter to be informed about the changes in her body before they happen.
  • It can also be helpful to get sanitary pads ahead of time and explain how to use them before her first period.
  • Teach her about sex education, personal grooming, and pregnancy.

  • Reading books and researching about teenagers can help a parent understand and respond appropriately to these changes.

  • Providing physical and emotional support will help them cope better.

Puberty is the time when your body begins to change and develop from a child to an adult. In girls, puberty occurs between 8 and 13 years, but it may occur earlier or later. Puberty often happens earlier in girls than in boys. Girls experience many physical changes during puberty as well as emotional and mental growth as they grow older.

