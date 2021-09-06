What should you do when your child gets burn injuries? The best tips, explained

By  Simon Mburu

What you need to know:

  • The most common burns in children are caused by thermal or heat burns.
  • A study at the Kenyatta National Hospital in 2006 found that, out of the 109 consecutive burn patients admitted, the mean age was 14.4.
  • Low levels of education, use of kerosene for cooking, and lack of knowledge of burn injury prevention and fire safety are the leading causes of burns among all age groups.

Children and toddlers are susceptible to burns due to their curious nature and their sensitive skins. In Kenya, the largest number of burns occurs in children.

Is your child depressed? Watch out for these signs (Including treatment options)
Evidence-based ways to help your child regain their self esteem

