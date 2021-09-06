Is your child depressed? Watch out for these signs (Including treatment options)

By  Simon Mburu

What you need to know:

  • According to pediatrician Dr. James Kapondi, it is easy to pass off symptoms of depression in a child as normal emotional and psychological changes.
  • Nonetheless, children with depression will often exhibit behaviours that are similar to those of adults with depression.
  • Depression in children may be due to genetic vulnerability, physical health, and occurrences in the environment, biochemical disturbance, and family history.

Connie Anyango’s daughter was seven years old when she started to exhibit symptoms of depression. At first, Connie thought her daughter was going through a phase of behavioural change. But as weeks went by, she noticed that her daughter had become irritable. “She looked sad, ate less than normal, and hardly wanted to engage in fun activities, including things she previously loved to do,” says Connie. Her daughter looked withdrawn and sullen. At school, her performance tanked. For a girl who was top of the class, she stopped completing her homework, and in the end term exams, she dropped from the top position to nearly the last. “Her teachers asked me if everything was well at home. I said yes. They said that they had observed that my daughter had withdrawn so suddenly and recommended that I seek help from a therapist, pediatrician, or psychiatrist,” she says.

How to improve your cognitive abilities as you grow older
Should you quit coffee as you get older? Maybe. Maybe not

