How to improve your cognitive abilities as you grow older

Whenever there is a talk on reversing or stopping the aging process, the focus is on physical manifestations of aging.

This is because most people pay more attention to what they can see; but the brain also declines as the years go by and this should clearly be a bigger concern than wrinkles and crow feet.

You can tell when your brain starts to age through a decrease in cognitive abilities: it may be hard to remember what you had for breakfast or the name of your first-grade teacher.

You might find yourself forgetting where you parked your car or struggling to find the right word when speaking to someone. The same goes for physical ageing.

You can't fully halt cognitive decline, but you can slow down the process.

Workout regularly

Exercise has been shown to improve cognitive functioning. The benefits of exercise are twofold. It not only helps to slow down cognitive decline, but it also prevents physical disabilities that come from inactivity.

Although the effects can vary on an individual basis, human studies have shown a correlation between increased heart rate and improved brain function. The cardiovascular activity gets more blood flowing to your brain and this improve cognitive function.

Start by doing non-strenuous physical activities like walking, yoga, or jogging to avoid injuries.

Eat a healthy diet

A healthy diet is an important part of a well-rounded lifestyle for everyone, but it is crucial for older adults who are more susceptible to memory loss and dementia than younger people. A balanced diet can help reduce the risk of chronic diseases that cause brain related issues such as Alzheimer's.

Include omega-rich foods such as salmon, walnuts, and almonds. Omega-rich foods can promote brain cell growth and maintain the connections between cells. Fresh vegetables, fruits, and water are also an essential part of a healthy diet.

Eating healthy is believed to keep your brain healthy by maintaining a healthy gut ecosystem and improving blood circulation.

Cognitive-stimulating activities and games

Cognitive activities are important for your brain because they help build up the neural networks necessary for you to think clearly. It also keeps your mind sharp by stimulating your brain's memory and problem-solving abilities.

An example of a cognitive activity is playing chess, which can help maintain fluid intelligence even if it doesn't improve mental acuity.

Other things you could do are crossword puzzles, reading books that require lots of focus and concentration like non-fiction works and poetry, writing diaries, playing music or solving jigsaw puzzles. Alternatively, learn a new language or skill.

Don't worry, be happy

Stress is one of the biggest causes of cognitive decline, and it can also cause depression. It's important to work on managing stress in order to protect your mental health as you age.

Do things that make you happy like taking a walk, getting acupuncture or calling your friends.

It's important to try and reduce stress on a daily basis in order to improve mental wellbeing. Stress is not just something that causes cognitive decline but has been linked with many other health problems such as heart disease and diabetes which can lead to dementia.

Hold on to your social circle

It is important to maintain relationships as you age not only for a sense of social comfort but also because this helps your brain stay healthy.

Studies have shown that there is a correlation between socializing and increased levels of cognitive functioning.

As people age, their brains are less able to repair themselves after injury or illness. The connections in your brain can weaken over time due to lack of stimulation which may lead to early onset dementia. Regularly engaging with others will help keep these connections.

Socialising also keeps stress, depression, and anxiety away. All these are contributing factors to the declining cognitive health.

Cut out booze, cigarettes, and drugs

Brain inactivity is one of the biggest causes for cognitive decline. Alcohol and other drugs such as marijuana give your brain an effect that is similar to being under anaesthesia. Anaesthesia work by decreasing blood flow to your brain and slows down neural activity.

Smoking affects cognitive function through multiple mechanisms including increased plaque levels, which block oxygen from getting to tissue. Smoking cigarettes has also been observed to accelerate loss of brain volume which is normally caused by aging. These two effects increase the risk of dementia significantly.

The good news is that you can reverse the damage if you quit early enough.

Talk to your primary care physician

Even as you do your best to arrest cognitive decline, you can't stop it completely. It is therefore best to try and catch the dementia when it starts and begin treatment in time.

Don't wait to experience the symptoms before seeing your doctor. You're probably not going to notice the decline. Your physician is better positioned to recognize onset of the illness not only because of the expertise but also because she knows your health history.