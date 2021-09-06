Difficult but not impossible: Getting your spoilt child back in line

By  Simon Mburu

What you need to know:

  • The spoiled child will seek to control you and other adults, oftentimes by throwing tantrums
  • Spoiled kids are usually stuck in the ‘me mode’. Everything revolves around their needs, wants, feelings, concerns, and desires. They don’t outgrow this tendency.
  • Regularly address the importance, virtues, and values of giving over receiving.

You and your son are queuing to pay at the supermarket. As the cashier rolls down your items, your son grabs a bar of chocolate and a pack of kinder joy. “Mom, can I have these? I really, really need to eat them! I have never eaten them before!” he says, even though he has eaten them multiple times before. Because you are running out of cash, you tell him, no, but promise to buy the two items during your next supermarket visit. Then all hell breaks loose. “I hate you. You’re a bad mother!” your son blasts off. He then unleashes a huge cry, screams, and starts kicking things. At one point, he pushes the shelf holding the bar of chocolates to the ground. All this while, the queue is getting longer and everyone is wondering what a spoiled child you have. Eventually, the supermarket’s manager offers to purchase a bar of chocolate for your son to calm him down. With your face in your hands, you walk out of the supermarket.

Fun activities to do in your 50s: From Acquiring Skills to Travelling
How elderly couples can handle getting divorced

