Evidence-based ways to help your child regain their self esteem

New Content Item (1)

By  Simon Mburu

What you need to know:

  • From an early stage, identify and nurture your child's unique abilities and gifts.
  • A few years ago, Sylvia left a death note for her mother, in which she lamented being a failure and a disappointment to her and the family.
  • Teach your child to be realistic about their goals, dreams, and aspirations. Unrealistic demands on themselves will wear them down, especially if their goals hit a dead end.

In April 2021 a 2020 KCPE candidate in Kitui attempted to take his own life after failing to get his results. Devastated over the missing results, and the possibility of a ruined future, the boy took a concoction of pesticides. The boy’s grandmother, together with villagers, rushed him to a local health centre where medics administered an antidote to neutralise the harmful chemical he had swallowed.

Previous article

How married couples can keep the spark alive in the golden years
Next article

Retirement: Here's how to assess if you're ready

Editor's picks

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.