Technological trends in healthcare in 2021 and beyond

There was a sharp increase in the adoption of telemedicine at the onset of the pandemic.

There was a sharp increase in the adoption of telemedicine at the onset of the pandemic.

By  Denis Mutua

What you need to know:

  • Technological advancements in medicine are expected to not only improve healthcare but also make it cheaper.

  • A 2018 study by Deloitte found that there were more than 500,000 different types of medical technology devices in production and circulation.

Efficiency and precision are crucial aspects of any industry.

Previous article

Understanding childhood cancers: Preliminary notes

Next article

Your child has learning difficulties? It could be dyslexia

Editor's picks

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.