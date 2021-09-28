Your gadgets can endanger your health, watch out for these signs

Understanding how technology impacts your health can help you make better decisions on the usage of tech.

By  Denis Mutua

What you need to know:

  • Technology can be a double-edged sword that you need to use carefully.
  • Avoid technology as much as possible, at night, and limit your usage of technology during the day for optimum health.
  • Take breaks from technology regularly so your eyes don't get strained or cause any long-term damage.

It is undeniable that technology has improved the quality of life in many ways. It allows you to work from home, connect with friends all over the world, and explore new places without leaving the comfort of your bedroom. However, technology also comes with its downsides. From making it hard to sleep to hurting your eyesight, technology can have a negative impact on your health if you are not careful. Understanding how technology impacts your health can help you make better decisions on the usage of tech.

