Your gadgets can endanger your health, watch out for these signs

It is undeniable that technology has improved the quality of life in many ways. It allows you to work from home, connect with friends all over the world, and explore new places without leaving the comfort of your bedroom. However, technology also comes with its downsides. From making it hard to sleep to hurting your eyesight, technology can have a negative impact on your health if you are not careful. Understanding how technology impacts your health can help you make better decisions on the usage of tech.

Blue light emitted by screens disrupts your sleep

Blue light emitted by screens can disrupt sleep patterns, making it harder to fall asleep at night.

Studies show that being in front of a screen after sunset suppresses the production of melatonin – a hormone that regulates sleep patterns. This can lead to insomnia or other sleeping problems that may be harmful in the long term. Inadequate sleep leads to a number of health problems, including heart disease and diabetes. Turning off technology screens two hours before bed or using blue-light-blocking glasses can help recover your sleeping pattern.

Social media affect mental health

Social media has become integrated into technology. Most people can hardly go a day without checking their social media accounts. However, constant check-in can have negative emotional effects. Some people may feel pressured to put their best self forward and compare themselves to others' highlights instead of focusing on their own lives.

This can lead to anxiety, depression, or other mental health issues that technology overuse may contribute to. Constantly checking social media also takes away from the time spent with friends and family. Setting phone timers helps limit technology use so you don't find yourself mindlessly scrolling through social media.

Eye strain and headaches

Using technology for long periods of time can lead to eye strain. Studies show that 74% of Americans are experiencing some form of eye strain because they spend more than two hours a day staring at screens. The use of smartphones and personal computers is global and thus similar patterns can be expected in other regions.

Eye strain reduces your productivity in the long run. The medical costs related to the eye damage and resultant headaches also eat into the money you were trying to make and save by working long periods in front of the computer.

An inactive lifestyle

Technology can lead people to spend more time on their devices watching videos online rather than spending time outdoors. Thanks to social media, you also don't need to go out and meet your friends and relatives. Studies have shown that the inactivity resulting from the usage of technology leads to obesity which leads to a myriad of illnesses such as diabetes and hypertension.