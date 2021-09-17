Struggling to sleep? Check the amount of coffee you take

Coffee is a central nervous system stimulant.

Coffee is a central nervous system stimulant.

By  Fiona Muthoni

What you need to know:

  • Coffee stimulates your nervous system, giving you an initial boost of energy and alertness.
  • Coffee can slow down your body time, reducing your overall sleep time and the amount of deep sleep you enjoy.
  • Coffee can be very effective in improving your concentration, alertness, and energy. But these effects can be short-lived if you consume high doses of coffee daily.

Are you one of those people who can't function without taking a cup of coffee in the morning? Or must you take a cup of coffee in the evening after a long day of work, to help you relax?

Previous article

Understanding childhood cancers: Preliminary notes

Next article

Your child has learning difficulties? It could be dyslexia

Editor's picks

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.