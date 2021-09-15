Sleep Apnea: Causes, symptoms, treatment and everything you need to know

Sleep apnea happens when someone has breathing difficulties while asleep.

Sleep apnea happens when someone has breathing difficulties while asleep. The condition is common among adults, especially men over 50 years old.

By  Fiona Muthoni

What you need to know:

  • Sleep apnea is a severe disorder that arises when someone has breathing difficulties in their sleep.
  • Sleep apnea can have many adverse effects on your health, including cognitive impairment and even death if left untreated.

It's the zombie apocalypse! Everyone is more tired than usual lately, and that's because of a lack of enough sleep.  Just kidding. Point is, it is important to get enough rest whenever you can because this helps you feel refreshed and keeps you alert throughout the day.

Previous article

8 essential life skills for teens to learn
Next article

Coping strategies for parents of teen bullies

Editor's picks

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.