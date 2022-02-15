Read this before you book your next waxing appointment

Waxing can be done at the spa or at home. It is a process of removing hair from the root using wax.

Ensure your hair is long

It should be around a quarter an inch long so that the wax has something to grip onto. If it’s too short, the wax won’t be able to remove all of the hair, and you’ll have to go over the same spot multiple times, which is both painful and time-consuming.

If you are unsure about whether your hair is long enough, err on the side of caution and wait a few more days for your hair to grow a little longer.

If you have any skin conditions such as eczema or psoriasis, avoid waxing until the infection has cleared up.

Exfoliate the area to be waxed

This will remove dead skin cells and ensure the hair can be removed easily. Use a gentle exfoliator, two or three days before waxing, and avoid using anything abrasive such as a scrub brush.

If you have dry patches on your skin, apply a moisturiser to hydrate the area before exfoliating.

Clean the area to be waxed with mild soap and water. Ensure that all the dirt and oil have been removed to help the wax adhere to the hair better.

It is not safe to wax during your menstrual cycle

The skin is overly sensitive at this time and is more likely to become irritated. Waxing will also increase the pain and the likelihood of skin damage. Wait until the end of your period before booking a waxing appointment.

Prepare for the pain

Have pain relievers on hand in case you need them. Take them half an hour before the procedure. You can also take a cold compress with you.

If you are anxious let the professional talk you through the process, make sure that you are comfortable before starting.

The after-wax care