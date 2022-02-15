Read this before you book your next waxing appointment
Waxing can be done at the spa or at home. It is a process of removing hair from the root using wax.
Ensure your hair is long
It should be around a quarter an inch long so that the wax has something to grip onto. If it’s too short, the wax won’t be able to remove all of the hair, and you’ll have to go over the same spot multiple times, which is both painful and time-consuming.
If you are unsure about whether your hair is long enough, err on the side of caution and wait a few more days for your hair to grow a little longer.
If you have any skin conditions such as eczema or psoriasis, avoid waxing until the infection has cleared up.
Exfoliate the area to be waxed
This will remove dead skin cells and ensure the hair can be removed easily. Use a gentle exfoliator, two or three days before waxing, and avoid using anything abrasive such as a scrub brush.
If you have dry patches on your skin, apply a moisturiser to hydrate the area before exfoliating.
Clean the area to be waxed with mild soap and water. Ensure that all the dirt and oil have been removed to help the wax adhere to the hair better.
It is not safe to wax during your menstrual cycle
The skin is overly sensitive at this time and is more likely to become irritated. Waxing will also increase the pain and the likelihood of skin damage. Wait until the end of your period before booking a waxing appointment.
Prepare for the pain
Have pain relievers on hand in case you need them. Take them half an hour before the procedure. You can also take a cold compress with you.
If you are anxious let the professional talk you through the process, make sure that you are comfortable before starting.
The after-wax care
- Avoid exposure to the sun because the skin is more sensitive to the sun’s rays. Sunscreen with high SPF is not suitable for waxed skin. Wait 24 hours after waxing before applying.
- Apply a cold compress if you have any swelling or redness. This will help to soothe the skin and reduce inflammation. In addition, consider cooling gel with Aloe Vera and Witch Hazel products.
- Avoid harsh soaps or chemicals on the waxed part. Use a gentle cleanser and do not scrub the skin. This will help to prevent irritation.
- Apply a moisturiser to the area two or three times a day. It will help keep the skin hydrated and speed up the healing process.
- Avoid tight clothing. This will reduce friction on the skin and prevent irritation.
- Exfoliate after three days of waxing to prevent ingrown hair.
- Making love in the first 48 hours is prohibited to avoid skin infection.