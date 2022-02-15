Read this before you book your next waxing appointment

Apply a cold compress if you have any swelling or redness.

By  Fiona Muthoni

What you need to know:

  • Avoid exposure to the sun because the skin is more sensitive to the sun’s rays. Sunscreen with high SPF is not suitable for waxed skin. Wait 24 hours after waxing before applying.
  • Avoid harsh soaps or chemicals on the waxed part. Use a gentle cleanser and do not scrub the skin. This will help to prevent irritation.
  • Apply a moisturiser to the area two or three times a day. It will help keep the skin hydrated and speed up the healing process.


Waxing can be done at the spa or at home. It is a process of removing hair from the root using wax.

