Experts share why performance anxiety in men is often needless

The majority of men who buy Viagra do not have erectile dysfunction.

The majority of men who buy Viagra do not have erectile dysfunction.

By  Simon Mburu

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • performance anxiety could be accelerated where a man’s partner puts him down for his failure to launch.
  • Penile size is a major concern for men. No size seems big enough.
  • Fears over whether you will please and satisfy your partner, what your partner will think about your performance, and if they have been with someone better before you are all components of anxiety that will hinder you from an enjoyable intimate moment.

Viagra is approved for the treatment of erectile dysfunction in Kenya, as a prescription-only medicine (POM). However, it is commonly sold over the counter. The majority of men who buy Viagra do not have erectile dysfunction. Some buy to prove their virility while others use it to nip their performance anxieties. The second group is afraid of failing to rise to the occasion, and would rather get a booster than suffer the embarrassment of failing to summon an erection.

Previous article

Lifestyle behaviours that can cause low sperm count and quality
Next article

A-Z of forgiveness: How to make your apology count

Editor's picks

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.