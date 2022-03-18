Delicious and nutritious protein sources for vegans and vegetarians

Protein is an essential nutrient that helps the body to function properly. Meat and dairy products are the most common protein sources.

If you are vegan or vegetarian, it can be tough to find good sources of protein. The good news is plenty of delicious and nutritious protein sources are available to you.

So, whether you are looking for a new way to add protein to your diet or just want ideas for healthy meals, read on for great suggestions.

Lentils

Lentils are a type of legume; high in protein and fibre. They can be used in soups, salads, stews, or vegetable burgers. They are also low in fat and rich in iron, potassium, and other nutrients.

Almonds

Almonds are a useful source of protein, fibre, vitamin E, magnesium, and calcium.

They can be eaten whole, roasted, or as almond butter. You can also add them to oatmeal, yogurt, or baked foods.

Almonds are also a healthy snack option that can help you stay full longer.

Chia seeds

Chia seeds are a superfood high in protein, fibre, and omega-3 fatty acids. You can add them to smoothies, yogurt, or oatmeal. They also make a powerful addition to baked foods or salad dressings.

Vegetables

There are protein-rich vegetables available in a variety of colours and textures. Good choices include broccoli, spinach, and kale.

They can be eaten as salads, cooked as sides, or used in the main dish.

Add green smoothies to your diet if you are looking for an easy way to get more protein from vegetables.

Peanut butter

Peanut butter is a good source of protein, fibre, and healthy fats. It can be eaten on toast, added to smoothies or yogurt, or used in baking.

Peanut butter is a convenient and tasty way to add protein to your diet.

Quinoa

This is a grain that is high in protein and fibre. It can be used in place of rice or pasta. It is also served as a side dish, in porridges, or used in salads.

Quinoa is a good option for those looking for gluten-free grain.

You can find quinoa in the bulk section of your grocery store or online shops. It is an affordable and healthy protein source.

Soy products

There are many soy-based products that are high in protein and low in fat. These include tofu, tempeh, edamame, and soy milk.

Soy products are versatile and can be used in a variety of dishes.

Tofu is a good source of protein and can be used in stir-fries, soups, or desserts. Tempeh is a fermented soy product that has a nutty flavour. It can be used in burgers or as a meat replacement. Edamame is immature soybeans that are often served as a side dish. Soy milk is a dairy-free alternative to milk.

There are many delicious and nutritious soy-based products available.

Oats

Many people are replacing their breakfasts with oats options because of their health benefits.

Oats are a good source of protein, fibre, and zinc. They can be used as oatmeal, in baking, or added to smoothies.

Fruits and nuts

There are many fruits and nuts that are high in protein. These include bananas, avocados, raspberries, and pistachios.

Fruits and nuts make a great snack or can be added to breakfast or lunch.

Bananas are a good source of proteins, potassium, and fibre. Avocados provide healthy fats, fibre, and vitamin C. Raspberries provide antioxidants and lots of proteins, and pistachios are rich in protein, fibre, and vitamins.