Weight-loss: healthy snack options for best results

It may seem every time you turn around, there is a new diet to try or a new weight loss supplement in the market. What works? What can help you shed those pounds and keep them off for good? The answer is simple: Make sure you have a stash of healthy snacks on hand.

If you are trying to lose weight without starving yourself, there are plenty of healthy snacks that can help you shed extra kilos. These snacks are nutritious and keep your metabolism optimum.

Here are healthy snacks to help you lose weight.

Nuts

Nuts are high in protein and fibre, and they will keep you feeling full between meals. Nuts are also a source of healthy fats, which boosts your metabolism.

They have other health benefits including reducing the risk of heart disease.

Healthy nuts to consider include:

Almonds

Walnuts

Cashews

Pistachios

Hazelnuts

Yogurt

Yogurt is packed with protein and calcium, which are essential for weight loss. Yogurt also contains probiotics, which boost your metabolism and improve your overall health.

Healthy yogurt choices include:

Greek yogurt

Fruit yogurt

Organic yogurt

Soy yogurt

Yogurt can be mixed with berries, nuts, or granola for a healthy and satisfying snack.

Boiled eggs

Boiled eggs are high in protein and low in calories, making them the perfect choice for those trying to lose weight. Eggs also contain healthy fats and nutrients, which boost your metabolism.

Dark chocolate

Dark chocolate contains antioxidants which improve your overall health. Dark chocolate also has a low glycaemic index, meaning it will not cause blood sugar spikes like other sweets.

However, it should be eaten in moderation to avoid sugar spikes.

Chia seeds pudding

Chia seeds pudding is high in fibre and protein and low in calories. Chia pudding also contains omega-three fatty acids, which boosts metabolism.

This delicious snack can be made by mixing chia seeds with milk or yogurt and adding fruit or nuts for extra flavour.

Diet smoothies

Smoothies are a great way to get the nutrients your body needs. They are low in calories and can help you lose weight. In addition, they keep your stomach fuller for an extended time, helping to reduce snacking between meals.

Diet smoothies should be made with healthy ingredients, such as fruits, vegetables, and yogurt.

There are endless possibilities when it comes to smoothie recipes. However, some healthy recipes include

baby spinach, mango, and low-fat milk

strawberries, banana, and almond milk

kale, frozen berries, and yogurt

Peanut butter and fruit

Peanut butter is high in protein and healthy fats, while the fruit is a good source of fibre and vitamins. This combination will keep you full between meals.

In addition, the antioxidants in fruits can improve your overall health.

Some combinations to try include:

peanut butter and banana

peanut butter and apple

peanut butter and grapes

peanut butter and strawberry

Whole-grain crackers and cheese

Cheese is high in protein and calcium, while whole-grain crackers are packed with fibre. This combination will keep you feeling full between meals.

In addition, antioxidants in cheese can improve your overall health.

Some combinations to try include:

mozzarella cheese and whole-grain crackers

cottage cheese and whole-grain crackers

brie cheese and whole-grain crackers

Cheese should be eaten in moderation.

Other healthy snacks to consider include: