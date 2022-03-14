Are you a sexually assaulted man? How and where to find help

The Gender-Based Violence report by the National Crime and Research Centre (NCRC) shows that men hardly report sexual assault.

Few men will openly admit to being raped. The brave ones who do are subjected to trolling and ridicule. Onyango Otieno, a rape survivor, mental health advocate, and trauma therapist who runs a safe space for sexually abused boys and men, says people do not believe men who say they have been raped, especially by women. “When I came out with my story in November 2019, about being sexually abused by our house manager at 20, men ridiculed me saying there was no way a man could be raped by a woman. People, including men, claimed that I was seeking clout. Or that I must have enjoyed the rape,” he says.

