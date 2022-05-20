Buttery Beauty: The benefits of Shea Butter for skin

Shea butter is made from the nuts of Shea trees which are native to Africa. It is an excellent natural moisturiser that can be used on all skin types. It has been used for centuries in African countries for its health benefits.

How do you benefit from using Shea butter?

Hydrates skin

Shea butter moisturises your skin by locking in moisture, without leaving a greasy residue as some natural oils and lotions do. This keeps your skin hydrated and reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles over time.

Having moisturised skin helps to prevent dry patches.

Shea butter helps keep your skin well-nourished, which makes it great for those suffering from overly sensitive or patchy skin types.

Has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant qualities

Shea butter is loaded with antioxidant benefits. The antioxidants fight free radicals that can form from the sun, pollution, and smoke damage. This means your skin will be less prone to premature aging signs like wrinkles or fine lines.

The anti-inflammatory properties of shea butter can help reduce redness and irritation in your skin too.

Shea butter is absorbed by the skin quickly, which makes it great for those with sensitive or irritated skin types that suffer from allergies when applying many beauty products to their face.

Aids in healing wounds

Shea butter is a wonderful ingredient for those with dry or irritated skin conditions, such as eczema, dermatitis, or psoriasis. Shea butter can help fast-track the healing of wounds from these infections.

The fatty acids in shea butter provide anti-inflammatory benefits for your skin, which helps soothe any irritated patches.

The antioxidant properties of shea butter reduce the chances of scars forming on your skin.

It can even be used as a baby's diaper cream since it has no harsh chemicals and does not cause irritation.

Has anti-aging qualities

Shea butter is a wonderful ingredient for those who want to improve their skin's elasticity and reduce the appearance of wrinkles.

The fatty acids in shea butter help keep your collagen levels up, which makes it a great antidote to skin sagging or drooping especially on your face. The fatty acids firm your skin, which helps reduce the appearance of any fine lines.

Shea butter can smooth out scars that are already on your face. It is a wonderful ingredient for reversing some signs of aging on your skin.

Helps clear stretch marks

Shea butter is used by many women to heal stretch marks because it has anti-inflammatory properties, which can reduce redness or irritation on your skin during pregnancy. It also helps with the elasticity of your skin so that any stretch marks that appear do not get too deep.