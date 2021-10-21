4 health reasons why you should go slow on the bottle

Beer is usually is associated with weight gain, especially in the lower abdomen.

Beer is usually is associated with weight gain, especially in the lower abdomen.

By  Denis Mutua

What you need to know:

  • Alcohol makes social events lively and merry. However, an amount that disrupts your social, career, or personal life is not healthy.
  • If you notice any adverse effects on your health, life, or relationships, it may be time to quit.

It’s almost impossible to go to a social event that does not have alcohol. Whether the attendees intend to celebrate or mourn, there will be bottles on the table. You may also find yourself regularly drinking with friends during your free time, making alcohol slowly entrench itself as part of your life, which can lead to addiction or alcohol dependence.

Previous article

Dating her in the face of depression
Next article

The beginner’s guide to understanding prostate cancer

Editor's picks

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.