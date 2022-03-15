Easy ways to improve fertility using diet

Fertility is the ability to conceive a child. Factors such as age, weight, lifestyle, and medical conditions can affect your fertility.

While there are many factors to consider when boosting fertility, diet is one of the most important. There are foods that boost your fertility and those you should avoid.

It is critical to remember that food choices have nothing to do with severe infertility in women and men. However, making healthy changes to your diet can increase your fertility and support optimal health.

Foods that boost fertility

Liver

The liver is a fertility superfood. It is packed with vitamins and minerals that boost fertility including vitamin A, folic acid, and zinc.

The liver is also a good source of iron, which helps increase the production of red blood cells. Red blood cells transport oxygen to the reproductive organs, which is necessary for fertility.

Enjoy liver in moderation, a few times a week.

Asparagus

Asparagus is a good source of folic acid which is important for the development of the neural tube. The neural tube becomes the baby's brain and spinal cord.

Asparagus is also a good source of glutathione, a powerful antioxidant that protects cells from damage.

In addition, Vitamin K found in asparagus improves blood clotting. This is important for preventing miscarriage and other pregnancy complications.

You can enjoy asparagus a few times a week or add it to your regular diet.

Eggs

Eggs are a fertility-boosting food you can enjoy every day. They are rich in vitamin D and A. These nutrients are important for fertility.

In addition, choline found in eggs is important for developing the neural tube.

Eggs are also a good source of protein, which is vital for fertility. Protein helps the reproductive organs function correctly and supports implantation.

You can enjoy eggs in various ways, including scrambled, hard-boiled, or as an omelette.

Beans and Lentils

Beans and lentils are good sources of protein, folate, and zinc. These nutrients are important for fertility.

Zinc is essential in men for the production of testosterone and sperm. In women, zinc helps the ovaries function properly.

Folate is important for the development of the neural tube and prevents birth defects of the brain and spine.

Replace meats with beans and lentils a few times a week to boost your fertility.

Other healthy foods include

Whole grains

Leafy greens

Berries

Nuts and seeds

Other tips