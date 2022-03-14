Emotional side effects of self-gaslighting and why you should stop

Extreme low confidence or total loss of confidence are signs of self-gaslighting.

What you need to know:

  • Instead of acknowledging bad and toxic behaviour by your partner, friend, colleague, or even employer, you make excuses for them and take the blame.
  • Unpleasant life experiences, abusive relationships, and childhood trauma dampen the trust we have in ourselves. This results in constant questioning of self and second-guessing each move you make.
  • You will suffer from heavy bouts of overwhelming feelings of nervousness, anxiety, and fear.

Gaslighting is a form of emotional abuse. A perpetrator uses manipulation and minimisations to make their victim question their reality or assume what they think is happening is not happening or did not happen at all. Although the majority of perpetrators are other people known and unknown to the victim, it is no longer strange for a victim to gaslight themselves. Dr. Ingrid Clayton, a psychologist and the author of Maybe It Wasn’t That Bad says this is a form of gaslighting known as self-gaslighting. “It involves the literal taking of the torch from the perpetrator. The victim internalises their abuse or lack of protection from the abuse and begins to gaslight themselves,” she says.

