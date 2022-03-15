Trying to practice self-care? Tips to help you love yourself more

Self-love is something many people talk about but few understand. For some, self-love may be a selfish concept or even vain. In reality, it's about accepting and appreciating who you are, flaws and all.

Here are tips to help you practice self-love

Practice self-care

Make time for what brings you joy and fulfillment. Get enough sleep, eat well, exercise regularly, and have time for yourself. When you take care of yourself, you are telling yourself that you are worth it and you matter.

Avoid comparing yourself to others

It is said comparison is the killer of joy. Comparing yourself to others can diminish your self-worth and make you feel bad about yourself. Social media is a big driver of comparison. When you find yourself engaging in comparison, focus on your journey.

Celebrate your accomplishments

It is important to celebrate your wins, no matter how big or small. When you take the time to acknowledge and appreciate what you have done, it boosts your self-esteem and makes you feel good about yourself. Do not forget to pat yourself on the back every once in a while.

Think positive thoughts about yourself

This one may be a bit harder to do, but it is worth it. Positive thoughts boost your self-esteem and make you feel better about yourself. Be kind, gentle, and accepting of who you are.

You can have positive affirmation cards to remind you of positive things about yourself.

You don't have to be perfect, but it's important to remember fantastic things about yourself.

Surround yourself with supportive people

Supportive and loving people are key to self-love. When around people who make you feel good about yourself and accept you for who you are, it increases your self-esteem and confidence. Spend time with people who make you feel good about yourself and avoid those who bring you down.

Treat yourself with kindness

Do not be too hard on yourself when you make mistakes. Everyone makes mistakes from time to time. It does not mean you are a terrible person; it just means there is something new to learn from this experience.

Follow your passion and hobbies

This could be writing, painting, knitting, or anything else that makes you happy. These activities will make you feel good about yourself and give you a sense of accomplishment. It is the same with career choices; choose a career that you are passionate about, this can help increase your self-esteem.

Accept compliments

When someone pays you a compliment, it makes you feel good about yourself. Do not be afraid to accept compliments from others.

Practice gratitude