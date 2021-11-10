Obsessed with plastic surgery? It does not fix everything

The first step to managing a plastic surgery addiction is to admit that you have the problem and need help.

The first step to managing a plastic surgery addiction is to admit that you have the problem and need help.

By  Fiona Muthoni

What you need to know:

  • Body dysmorphic disorder which is a common cause for this type of addiction can also be triggered by social pressure and insecurities rooted in feelings of inadequacy or low self-esteem.

  • The constant need for more surgeries to achieve perfect results leads to overzealous and accelerated procedures with less than reputable surgeons, and in some cases, death by anaesthesia overdose.

  • When looking to do plastic surgery, choose a surgeon who is qualified and board-certified.

Plastic surgery, for many people, is a means to be happier with their bodies. But did you know that it is possible to get addicted to plastic surgery?

Previous article

Top 4 cancers in men
Next article

Intimacy problems are shared problems

Editor's picks

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.