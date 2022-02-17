What is a skin-lightening cream? Benefits and risks

Some chemicals used in these products are harsh and cause skin burning or rashes.

Some chemicals used in these products are harsh and cause skin burning or rashes.

By  Fiona Muthoni

What you need to know:

  • It is advisable to consult a doctor before use.
  • Examine potential side effects and follow all directions carefully when using these products.
  • It may be best for those skin lightening because of low esteem to consult a therapist instead of using the creams.

Skin lightening creams, also known as skin bleaching products, are designed to reduce melanin in the skin. Different skin-lightening products are available in the market today, including lotions, soaps, and even bath additives.

Previous article

Did you know cheating could make your marriage stronger?
Next article

Why do some break ups hurt more and take longer to heal?

Editor's picks

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.