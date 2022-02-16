Eating a well-balanced diet is a key weapon in HIV management

HIV affects millions of people worldwide. The virus weakens your immune system, making it hard to fight illness and infections. Besides taking ARVs to lower your viral load, eating a balanced diet helps you build your immune system.

Benefits of good nutrition for HIV/AIDS patients

Stronger immune system

Increased energy level

Improved mood and concentration

Promotes growth and development especially for HIV-positive kids

Below is an outline of what you need to include in your diet

Proteins

Include a variety of high-quality proteins such as chicken, fish, eggs, beans, and nuts in your diet.

Proteins are essential for building muscles, repairing tissue, and maintaining a healthy immune system. They are broken down into amino acids which help the body with cell structure, digestion, and immune function.

Fish is a reliable source of protein because it has omega fatty acids which boost your metabolism. Omega fatty acids also reduce inflammation in cells.

Beans are a good source of protein and fibre. They are also low in fat and calories.

Nuts are high in protein, healthy fats, vitamins, and minerals. They make a great snack option.

Fruits and Vegetables

Include a variety of fruits and vegetables in your diet to get the most vitamins, minerals, and fibre.

Fruits are a major source of vitamins A, C, E, which have antioxidant properties that help fight infections. They are also high in water content, which hydrates and provides nutrients for the body.

Vegetables contain antioxidants like vitamin C and E. They are also a good source of fibre which helps with digestion and prevents constipation.

Vegetables such as broccoli, carrots, pumpkin, and squash are good antioxidants.

Healthy Fats

Include healthy fats such as olive oil, avocados, nuts, and seeds in your diet.

Healthy fats reduce inflammation, promote healthy skin and hair, and improve heart health.

Olive oil is a reliable source of monounsaturated fats. It is also high in antioxidants which help protect cells from damage.

Avocados are a source of healthy fats, fibre, and vitamins C and E. They can also help boost your body's metabolism.

Carbohydrates

Include complex carbohydrates such as whole grains, beans, and peas in your diet.

Complex carbs provide a steady energy source for the body to function correctly. They also contain antioxidants which help protect cells from damage caused by free radicals.

Whole-wheat bread is high in fibre.

Sources of complex carbs include

Whole grains like oats, quinoa, and brown rice

Beans and peas

Fruits like apples and berries

Vegetables like broccoli, carrots, and sweet potatoes

Vitamins and minerals

Vitamins and minerals are essential in maintaining a healthy body.

They help promote cell growth, boost the immune system, support nerve function, metabolise food properly, strengthen bones and teeth.

You can get vitamins from supplements or foods like:

Citrus fruits and berries

Leafy vegetables

Milk, yogurt, eggs, cheese

Beans, nuts, and seeds

Essential minerals include calcium, phosphorus, magnesium, and zinc. You can get these from:

Calcium through dairy products like milk and yogurt. It also comes in supplements.

Phosphorus in meats, poultry, fish, beans, nuts, and seeds

Magnesium in leafy green vegetables like spinach and Swiss chard, as well as legumes like black beans and kidney beans

Zinc from red meat, poultry, seafood (especially oysters), beans, and nuts

Water

Take water throughout the day to hydrate your body.

Limit junk foods and alcohol intake

Junk food can be high in sugar, unhealthy fats, and calories, leading to weight gain.