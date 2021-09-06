Not sure how to bond with your grandkids? Here's 5 tips

Bonding with the modern youngsters requires patience, tenderness, and creativity.

By  Denis Mutua

  • Visit local game parks and reserves
  • Teach them how to cook a meal from scratch
  • Play games with them at home
  • Teach about money management
  • Read them stories before bedtime

One of the first reminders that you are growing older is the realisation that your child is now a parent.

