We know who is sponsoring Azimio demos, Interior CS Kithure Kindiki says

Interior Cabinet Secretary Prof Kithure Kindiki has warned that the government will deal with the opposition over its call for nationwide demonstrations even as he accused former leaders of provoking President William Ruto's administration by funding anti-government protests.

He said the government was fully prepared to deal with criminals who steal, destroy and kill people while disguising themselves as innocent Kenyans protesting against the cost of living.

Speaking during a Sunday service at Kaanwa Catholic Church in Tharaka Nithi County, Prof Kindiki said although they have forgiven leaders who mistreated them, they should stop provoking them by funding violence in the country.

"We have forgiven all the people, even those who mistreated us, but they should not provoke us. They did whatever they did during their tenure and no one will take revenge because we are Christians but if they continue to provoke us, they will regret it for life," Prof Kindiki said.

He said unlike the last demonstrations, the government is fully prepared to deal mercilessly with criminals who will come out to steal on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday when the Azimio leaders led by Raila Odinga have called for countrywide demonstrations.

He warned that those found on the wrong side of the law will regret it for the rest of their lives as they will be treated like terrorists or bandits.

He noted that Azimio leaders were hiding behind the Constitutional right to hold public meetings, while evading the law that prevents one person from interfering with the rights of another, including destroying and stealing property.

"The criminals who steal and injure people in the name of peaceful demonstrations will be treated as terrorists and bandits," he said.

Prof Kindiki said that during the last demonstrations, a woman died after an ambulance trying to take her to hospital was stuck in a roadblock for three hours.

Tharaka Nithi Senator Mwenda Gataya, Tharaka Member of Parliament Gitonga Murugara and his Chuka/Igambang'ombe counterpart Patrick Munene urged Prof Kindiki to deal firmly with the Azimio protesters.

Murugara said they were also ready to face the Azimio protesters and urged Kenyans to protect their property.

He said while dealing with the protesters, the government should also go after the bigwigs who are funding the youths to cause trouble by blocking roads, stealing and destroying property.

Murugara and Munene regretted that the Ruto administration has so far lost two critical cases in court, the Finance Act, 2023 and the Chief Administrative Secretary, resulting in the stalling of government plans.

"The government must work to ensure that it doesn't lose such critical cases because it is a big blow," said Mr Murugara.