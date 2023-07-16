President Ruto rallies Kenya Kwanza MPs to counter Raila Odinga's protests

President William Ruto on Saturday rallied his troops against opposition leader Raila Odinga’s weekly protests, demanding that they organise counter-meetings in their counties and constituencies.

Arguing that the protests have taken a political angle and are no longer about the cost of living, Dr Ruto is said to have urged his foot soldiers to respond to the issue politically.

During a meeting at State House in Nairobi, and which sources say was attended by more than 200 elected leaders, the President is said to have taken issue with “a laid back response to the demonstrations Mr Odinga now says will take place every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Lawmakers at the meeting reportedly demanded to know the effectiveness of the new National Intelligence Service (NIS) head Noordin Haji and Inspector-General of Police Japhet Koome in quelling the protests, saying security forces appear to have been caught flat-footed more than once.

The MPs said the meeting was convened by National Assembly Majority Whip Silvanus Osoro, his Senate colleague Boni Khalwale and county assembly whips.

“His Excellency invites you for a Parliamentary Group meeting at State House, tomorrow July 15 at 8am. Please be seated by 7.30am. This is a MUST ATTEND PG for the KENYA KWANZA MPs. Osoro, CW.”

The invite was sent some minutes after 4pm on Friday – just as President Ruto was ending a rally in Mai Mahiu.

During the Maai Mahiu meeting, Dr Ruto dared Mr Odinga to take to the streets again.

With a full itinerary, including an expected African Union engagement before he was to head to Homa Bay for the homecoming party of Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo, State House did not make public the planned meeting.

President Ruto warns Raila over fresh protests

It did not also send photos or video clips, as is the norm, after such an event.

Without mentioning the meeting, National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah and Senate’s Aaron Cheruiyot sent out a strongly-worded statement last evening in which they castigated Mr Odinga for the demonstrations “that are aimed at creating anarchy and pushing for his space in government”.

“These protests are a product of a refusal to accept reality and the desire to backdoor (sic) a way into government. The intention is to flout the law, the design is to cause chaos and make businesses suffer in the false hope that this will cause a power-sharing arrangement,” Mr Ichung’wah and Mr Cheruiyot said in their statement.

The pair argued that the demonstrations have degenerated into “a criminal effort by paid and hired gangs to create mayhem, anarchy and terrorism against Kenyans and sabotage a legitimately elected government”.

“The government is addressing the cost of living but these demonstrations are not about that. They are about Odinga’s bitterness at losing an election for the fifth time. In his characteristic style, he has resorted to violent and bloody extra-judicial and extra-constitutional means to blackmail the people of Kenya,” the statement said.

“In this blackmail campaign too, he will fail. For the avoidance of doubt, the ‘handshake’ is not and will never be an option, now and in the future.”

Mr Ichung’wah and Mr Cheruiyot called for the arrest and prosecution of those found to have played a role in the destruction of property on Wednesday.

But it is the promise by the leaders to mobilise their supporters “to protect lives and property” that could set the stage for a confrontation with Mr Odinga’s backers across the country.

The Wednesday protests took place in at least 20 counties.

“Our message to Raila Odinga is unequivocal: We shall protect our country, our people, our property and our democracy,” Mr Ichung’wah and Mr Cheruiyot said.

Other MPs who spoke to the Sunday Nation confirmed that the State House forum was expressly for devising a strategy to counter the anti-government demonstrations that Mr Odinga and his troops have announced.

Ruto: I will be hard on Raila

“We were called to inform the government side the programmes we have initiated and are conducting. We need to counter the propaganda generated by our political opponents,” said an MP who did not wish to be named.

The lawmaker added that those at the meeting were urged to counter in their respective counties and constituencies the new Azimio strategy.

“Those of us coming from Nyanza were told to go to the ground. In areas without Kenya Kwanza governors, we will mobilise ourselves,” the MP said.

“If there any support is required, we will offer a helping hand. We are saying that the demonstrations are more of politics than the cost of living.”

Our sources said politicians from Mt Kenya came out flat to warn the President against a handshake arrangement with Mr Odinga like what happened on March 9, 2019, between then-President Uhuru Kenyatta and Mr Odinga.

When he rose to speak, President Ruto is reported to have agreed with the MPs.

“There will be no handshake. I know how costly the (March 9, 2018) handshake was to Kenya and I personally. The people of Kenya made a decision on August 9, sending us to the government and our competitors to the opposition,” Dr Ruto reportedly said.

Said Nyaribari Chache MP Zaheer Jhanda: “A number of MPs raised concerns about the state of affairs of our country. There are those who were of the view that we hit back but the President said he is not for confrontation. He added that he believes in the rule of law. The President said the law should prevail even if the opposition does not want to follow it.”

Murang’a Senator, Joe Nyutu told the Sunday Nation that the MPs met as a team.

“We are united by the mandate to form the government, to express solidarity with our team leaders – the President and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua – as we resolve to tackle the nonsense that is Raila and Kenyatta’s mercenary actions of attempting a civilian coup,” the senator said.

“The MPs asked the President and his instruments of power to do all that is constitutionally permissible and deal with the crisis, including exploring the option of arresting and charging agents of anarchy without minding what the world perceives them to be”.

Mr Nyutu said those present were unanimous that the country cannot afford the risk of providing legal waivers to “criminals who take every open chance to defy political and legal processes that do not go their way and resorting to violence”.

An MP from Nyanza told the Sunday Nation that claims of Mr Kenyatta financing the protests – which President Ruto talked about in Maai Mahiu on Friday – were discussed “to a point where money trails and strategic meetings were laid bare”.

Another MP from Mt Kenya said: “We discussed political activities going on. We agreed to retreat to our constituencies and spread hope as we castigate extra-constitutional means of seizing power.”

“We agreed not to complain should security agents arrest protest ringleaders”.

Nyandarua Woman Representative, Faith Gitau, said lawmakers would not support ending of the crisis by a Ruto-Raila handshake.

“We allowed the government to use all means within its power to handle the demonstrations, protect life and property and continue implementing the Kenya Kwanza development agenda,” Ms Gitau said.

“We have committed to supporting the government in doing whatever it must do to protect lives and property but a handshake is out of question.”

The team also resolved to move to the grassroots to popularise President Ruto and spearhead the government development agenda.

“The President has our blessings and support. We have resolved to remain united as the UDA parliamentary group,” Ms Gitau said.

Nakuru Town East MP, David Gikaria said the President talked of a bright future.