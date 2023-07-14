I'll take you on, President Ruto warns Raila over fresh wave of protests

President William Ruto on Friday vowed that anti-government protests will not happen next week and warned Azimio leader Raila Odinga he will take him on.

“The elections are over. You cannot look for leadership by using the blood of Kenyans and destroying their property,” he said in Naivasha.

“These demos will not happen. Listen to me carefully: You cannot use extrajudicial, extra-constitutional means to look for power in Kenya. Wait for 2027. I will beat you again.”

He also declared that there will be no handshake saying it destroyed Kenya.

“I will stand strong. I will not move an inch. Kenya is for all of us. It is not for demos,” said the head of state.

“You can only do demos in your house, not anywhere else. Do all these things you want to do in your home, not anywhere else. We cannot accept that.”

Resumption of demonstrations

The president spoke an hour after Azimio La Umoja One Kenya coalition has announced the resumption of demonstrations to be held across the country on three consecutive days next week.

In a statement, the Azimio leadership said next demonstrations will take place on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.