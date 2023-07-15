ODM leaders now dare President Ruto to arrest Raila over anti-govt demos

A section of ODM party politicians have dared President William Ruto to arrest opposition leader Raila Odinga over his calls for nationwide demonstrations against the government.

Speaking during a rally organised in Kisumu East constituency on Saturday, July 15, the leaders led by National Assembly Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi and Siaya Senator Oburu Odinga, warned that any kind of crackdown on Mr Odinga could destabilise the country.

"Instead of using the might of guns and water cannons to provide security for those who are demonstrating for their constitutional rights, some overzealous government officials are brutally attacking, maiming and killing the protesters," Dr Oburu said.

But he maintained that the quest to reduce the cost of living was bigger than Mr Odinga and that even his arrest would not solve the situation.

"Where does President William Ruto get the power to call off demonstrations? We don't need your permission to come out and demonstrate," he said.

Mr Wandayi warned that any move against Raila could destabilise the country.

"The country is in danger of disintegrating if anything happens to Mr Odinga," he said.

He accused ODM leaders who have opted to work with President Ruto's Kenya Kwanza Alliance of abandoning the Azimio community at a time when they are being targeted for leading protests against tax increases.

"It is unfortunate that some leaders have chosen to join President Ruto who is celebrating at Interior PS Omollo's thanksgiving while our people are dying in Sondu. This is tantamount to dancing on our graves," he said.

Kisumu Deputy Governor Mathew Owili called on Dr Omollo to act swiftly to end the aggression that has so far claimed three lives.

"It is unfortunate that PS Omollo, who is one of our own, is doing nothing when our people are being slaughtered in Sondu," he said.

But Kisumu Central MP Joshua Oron urged the government not to turn the agitation for a reduction in the cost of living into an ethnic war.

For his part, Seme MP James Nyikal said the government was trying to use the Sondu conflict to divert attention from the real issues.

"The people are hungry and suffering. All the president needs to do is solve the economic crisis instead of threatening leaders," he said.

Other leaders who attended the rally included Rosa Buyu (Kisumu West), Jared Okello (Nyando), Aduma Owuor (Nyakach) and Ongóndo Were from Kasipul.