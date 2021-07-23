Siaya fuel tanker disaster exposes inadequacies at referral hospitals

Siaya County Referral Hospital

Members of the public are seen at entrance to Siaya County Referral Hospital on January 29, 2020. The facility does not have a specialised burn unit.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Rushdie Oudia

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Siaya Referral is overstretched owing to the number of casualties who suffered serious burns in the tragedy.

The Malanga fuel tanker tragedy that has claimed 19 lives has exposed the inadequacy of some county referral hospitals to deal with fire disaster complications.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.