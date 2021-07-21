Siaya tanker tragedy death toll hits 17 as identification of bodies begins

A medic takes specimen from a relative of one of those who died in the tanker fire for DNA tests to enable the identification of victims.

Photo credit: Tonny Omondi | Nation Media Group

By  Rushdie Oudia

Reporter

Nation Media Group

The death toll from the Siaya fuel tanker tragedy rose to 17 as identification of 13 bodies that were burnt beyond recognition began on Tuesday.

