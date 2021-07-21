Siaya tanker tragedy: Death toll hits 19 as governor Rasanga, medics appeal for help

Fuel tanker explosion Siaya

Locals on July 18, 2021 at the scene where a fuel tanker exploded in Malanga, Siaya County. 

Photo credit: Tonny Omondi | Nation Media Group

By  Rushdie Oudia

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Two more survivors of the Siaya tanker tragedy succumbed to their injuries on Wednesday, raising the toll to 19, as local leaders appealed for urgent medical support.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Nakuru gives relatives 21 days to collect bodies

  2. 13 injured in Nyandarua road crash

  3. Siaya tanker tragedy: Death toll increases to 19

  4. Quiver Lounge shooting: Trader to know fate on Friday

  5. Somalia to probe Skyward Express plane crash, says KCAA

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.