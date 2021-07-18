13 killed, 31 injured in Siaya after fuel tanker explodes

Locals on July 18, 2021 at the scene where a fuel tanker exploded in Malanga, Siaya County, killing 13 people who were siphoning petrol.

Photo credit: Tonny Omondi | Nation Media Group

By  Rushdie Oudia

Reporter

Nation Media Group

The curse of petrol siphoning by people unmindful of their safety has hit the country again, this time in Siaya County.

