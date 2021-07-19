Armed bandits kill two, steal over 500 animals in Samburu

Samburu County Commissioner Abdirazak Jaldesa

Samburu County Commissioner Abdirazak Jaldesa during a security meeting in Marti on Monday July 19, 2021. 

Photo credit: Geoffrey Ondieki | Nation Media Group
By  Geoffrey Ondieki

What you need to know:

  • Mr Jaldesa said police officers were deployed to the area to boost security and help with recovery of the stolen animals.

At least two people were killed when suspected armed cattle rustlers raided Marti in Samburu County on Sunday night, stealing more than 521 livestock.

