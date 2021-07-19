Armed bandits kill two, steal over 500 animals in Samburu

At least two people were killed when suspected armed cattle rustlers raided Marti in Samburu County on Sunday night, stealing more than 521 livestock.

The cattle rustlers were spotted approaching the area on Saturday evening, local herders said, adding it is suspected they were from a neighbouring community.

The attack comes barely three days after armed rustlers raided the same village and stole more than 200 goats and severely injured a herder.

Police said no arrests were immediately made and that no animals were recovered, but that they were pursuing the culprits.

Samburu County Commissioner Abdirazak Jaldesa said the two people succumbed to gunshot wounds and that one was recuperating at the county referral hospital.

The bodies were taken to Maralal Referral Hospital mortuary.

Mr Jaldesa said police officers were deployed to the area to boost security and help with recovery of the stolen animals.

He added that security has been beefed up in the volatile region to prevent retaliatory attacks.

The administrator urged residents not to retaliate but give security officers time to pursue and arrest the culprits. He also appealed for helpful information.

"Security operations are going on to make sure the stolen livestock is recovered and that peace prevails. We are not going to relent until we apprehend the attackers. Police officers are on the ground," he told a press briefing.

Mr Jaldesa also called on political leaders in Samburu to join the war against insecurity by giving security officers the support they need.

Samburu Governor Moses Lenolkulal during a security meeting in Marti, Samburu North, on July 19, 2021. Photo credit: Geoffrey Ondieki | Nation Media Group

Leaders’ plea

Samburu Governor Moses Lenolkulal noted the urgent need for the government to find a permanent solution to the incessant bandit attacks and cattle raids in the region.

“We need to end continuous mourning by our people, all because of a few known criminal elements. I call on the Interior CS to intervene immediately.”

Samburu North MP Alois Lentoimaga blamed police, accusing them of laxity in response to such incidents.

"We blame police officers because the attack happened a few kilometres from Marti police station," Mr Lentoimaga said.

He also asked Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi to prioritise the eradication of cattle rustling to prevent further loss of life and property.

Insecurity has long been endemic in Samburu North, with warring communities launching retaliatory attacks whenever one of their members is killed.

Clashes among pastoralists are also on the rise in the area where many guns are in the wrong hands as herders often carry them to protect their animals.

Livestock is the main source of income in pastoralist communities in northern Kenya.

However, the rise in cases of cattle theft threatens to ignite cross-community animosity and senseless raids that could set the stage for a surge in ethnic conflicts.