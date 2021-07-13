Matiang'i demands names of Kerio Valley bandits, warns of operation

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i addresses the press after a security meeting at Africa Inland Church Training Centre in Elgeyo Marakwet on July 13, 2021, flanked by county leaders.

.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group
By  Barnabas Bii

What you need to know:

  • The minister said the attackers are well-known to residents so they should take responsibility and hand them over to the police so they can face the law.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has issued a seven-day ultimatum for warring communities in the Kerio Valley belt to surrender criminals behind attacks that have claimed 11 lives, saying forceful disarmament will follow.

