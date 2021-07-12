Laikipia leaders push for grazing deals as ranch invasions persist

Loisaba wildlife conservancy

Samburu pastoralists are allowed access on January 24, 2017 to dwindling pasture on the plains of the Loisaba wildlife conservancy, where controlled livestock grazing is helping mitigate conflict.

Photo credit: Tony Karumba | AFP

By  Steve Njuguna

  • Governor Muriithi said such agreements will help reduce conflicts between conservancies and pastoralist communities, thereby preventing loss of property.

Laikipia County leaders have asked herders to stop invading private property and consider striking grazing agreements with ranchers, amid increased cases of the crime.

