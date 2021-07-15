Hope in drought-ravaged Samburu as officials restore boreholes

Samburu County has started rehabilitating disused water boreholes to tackle water shortages as a drought pushes residents of the semi-arid county closer to famine.

Equipment at major boreholes had earlier broken down, compelling local pastoralists to walk long distances in search of the precious commodity.

Last week, authorities told Nation.Africa that drought had caused 100,000 people in Samburu to go hungry.

The health condition of hundreds of livestock and wild animals is also deteriorating.

Governor Moses Lenolkulal’s administration is targeting faulty solar-powered water boreholes to address water shortages in the region.

On Tuesday, officials commissioned two boreholes in volatile Samburu North, where herders often clash over water.

The Charda and Mbukoi boreholes are expected to benefit thousands of residents who are experiencing acute water shortages due to prolonged droughts.

Samburu County Water and Environment executive Peter Lolmodooni noted that women and children have suffered for long and have had to trek many kilometres in hilly and rocky terrain to fetch water from the seasonal rivers.

“This is part of our commitment to ensuring a sufficient supply of water to local communities who are desperate due to prolonged droughts,” he said.

The department was rehabilitating existing water points and boreholes as quickly as it could.

Devastating drought

Samburu is among eight counties that have been ravaged by a devastating drought, with at least two million people needing clean safe water and food.

Water sources across Samburu have been stretched with increased demand from people and livestock. There are few functional boreholes, leaving unsafe options such as wells.

The dry spell, said Water and Environment Chief Officer Sam Nakope, was triggered by erratic rains for the last few months and water tables in affected regions had gone down drastically.

The National Drought Management Authority’s coordinator in Samburu, Alex Leseketet, warned that the situation was likely to worsen if the rainy season delays.

Samburu East is the worst hit, with water, pasture and food stocks running out and thousands of people facing life-threatening starvation.

Women, the elderly and children have been hit hardest by the drought because of their limited movement, Mr Leseketet said.

Other places that are affected include South Horr, Barsealoi, Wamba, Suyian, Loonjorin, Opiroi and Achers Post.

In these areas, desperate families are trekking long distances in search of food, water and pasture for their livestock.