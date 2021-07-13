Sosian ranch
File | Nation Media Group

Laikipia

Prime

Politically motivated land invasions threaten multibillion-shilling economy in Laikipia

By  Eric Matara  &  Steve Njuguna

A potent mix of bad politics, land grievances, recurring droughts and unresolved historical land injustices are to blame for incessant invasions of ranches and private properties in Laikipia.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. As fourth wave spreads, Nairobians let down their guard

    Sanitiser

  2. PRIME New roads, bridges change face of Lodwar

  3. PRIME Mombasa tops in pending land cases

  4. PRIME Poverty fuels land disputes, killings in Kilifi

  5. Beekeeping craze sweeps across West Pokot, Baringo counties

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.