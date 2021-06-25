It's party after party as revellers invade Naivasha for Safari Rally
Kedong ranch was temporarily converted into a family outing venue as hundreds of motorsport fans followed the World Rally Championship (WRC) Safari Rally inside the expansive ranch.
And as the WRC Safari Rally entered the second day, it was a day full of fun and merry making for motorsport fans in Naivasha on Friday.
The fun-loving Kenyans took over the ranch as they converged on the pristine grasslands in the heart of one of Kenya's last remaining vast private ranches in Naivasha town, only 2.5km off Moi South Lake road.
The ranch proved to be the ideal place for families as free-spending youth invaded the area in their vehicles, disrupting the usually cool tranquillity with loud music while enjoying their drinks.
Some of the fun-loving motorsport fans hired tour vans to enjoy the rally spectacle from the roof of the vehicles.
The jubilant crowd cheered and recorded the moments with their smartphones.
Not even the scorching sun could stop them from having fun as they cheered on the driver who were battling the unforgiving terrain.
Open bars
Tents dotted the spectators' stage as fans turned the place into open bars and eateries.
"I have not had a good time with my boys for the last one and half years since the Covid-19 outbreak hit the country. WRC Safari Rally is coming at the right time and that is why I'm having fun as one way of thanking God for keeping me alive to see the return of the Safari Rally after nearly two decades," Teddy Mbote, a Nairobi resident, told Nation Sport.
And the "Subaru boys" were not left behind as they ensured their loud exhausts were heard.
Traders cashed in on the frenzy, with some selling nyama choma and drinks to the party-hungry fans.
Some hawkers were selling vuvuzelas, branded hats and national flags.