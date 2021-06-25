Commercial sex workers throng Naivasha for Safari Rally

Business in the red lights of Naivasha is booming with the influx of commercial sex workers in the town.

The workers are hoping to cash in on the high number of visitors trooping to the lakeside town to watch the World Rally Championship (WRC) Safari Rally which is making a return to Kenya after 19 years.

“I had hoped the business would be good but it has not been the case. Majority of us are struggling to get clients,” said one of the commercial sex workers.

A taxi operator told Nation Sport that he had ferried a number of them around the central business district.

Nightlife in Naivasha has largely been disrupted by the 10pm-4am curfew aimed at curtailing the spread of Covid-19.

Despite the red lights being vibrant for a few hours before curfew hours, the high presence of security officers has ensured that law and order is maintained.