Neuville survives punishing terrain to lead Safari Rally

What you need to know:

  • Neuville’s Estonian team-mate Ott Tänak also finished the last stage of the day with no rubber on a front rim and held third place after Toyota rival Kalle Rovanperä got stuck in fesh-fesh 900 metres after the start of the last special stage and was towed off the racing line and out of a potential overnight lead.

The Belgian crew of Thierry Neuville and Martin Wydaeghe won three of the six punishing gravel and sandy stages to hold a lead of 18.8 seconds after the opening leg of the 2021 Safari Rally Kenya on Friday.

