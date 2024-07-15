Mathira: Home of military chief, acting IG and top police officers

Mathira Sub-County in Nyeri County, is in the limelight for being home to two men, who are calling the shots in the country's top security organs.

Previously, two more bosses in the police force hailed from Mathira; the Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s backyard, making it one of the few areas in the country that has produced the highest number of officers serving in high ranks.

Following the resignation of Inspector Genera (IG) of Police Japhet Koome last Friday, President William Ruto picked Deputy Inspector-General Douglas Kanja Kirocho to replace him in an acting capacity.

Mr Kirocho, a son of Mathira, will hold the seat until the presidential nomination, Parliamentary approval and subsequent appointment of a new IG.

The Chief of Kenya Defence Forces (CDF) General Charles Muriu Kahariri, who hails from the same sub-county, was on May 2, 2024 appointed the new CDF, succeeding General Francis Ogolla, who died in a chopper crash on April 19.

General Kahariri's military journey began when he enlisted in the Kenya Defence Forces, the Navy, in 1987. He has been decorated with several honours, with the Chief of the Order of the Burning Spear (CBS) being among his most recent accolades.

He is a family man, blessed with three children and a grandson. His persona, often described by locals as soft-spoken and calm, has earned him respect among residents.

“When you have such people in your neighbourhood holding high positions in government, you feel secure and have a sense of belonging” said Mr Philip Mugweru, an athlete and village mate of the new IG.

Born in 1964 at Gaikuyu Village, about eight kilometres from Karatina-the headquarters of Mathira, Mr Kirocho is a career police officer who has risen through the ranks to attain his current status.

Prior to his appointment, Mr Kirocho had served as commandant of the General Service Unit (GSU) since 2018.

He has also served in various capacities, including as the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the Commandant of the Anti-Terrorism Police Unit (ATPU) and the Director of Operations at the National Police Service (NPS).

Down memory lane, since 1965 when Africans assumed leadership of the police, Mathira was proud of producing two other top police bosses in the country.

At the time, Mathira was known as “Mathira MA Githomo” loosely translated as “a region of academic prowess.”

The late Ben Gethi, who was the third police boss, served as the Police Commissioner between 1978 and 1982 and hails from Kimachimbi Village- a walking distance from Mr Kirocho’s home.

He was appointed Police Commissioner (PC) by then President Daniel arap Moi after constituting the General Service Unit (GSU) where he was commandant.

His only most conspicuous “stain” was when he was implicated in the 1975 murder of JM Kariuki while was the GSU commandant.

It was alleged that he was the last person to see him alive and was also arrested after the abortive August 1, 1982 coup.

The late Duncan Wachira was another son of Mathira who served as PC between 1996-1998.

He hailed from Giakaibei village about four kilometres from Gaikuyu, Mr Kirocho's village.

Mr Wachira was seen by many as the man who steered a number of police reforms that improved the welfare of the men in uniform.