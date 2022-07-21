Gachagua: DP Ruto will take down Raila during debate

Kenya Kwanza running mate Rigathi Gachagua has said his boss DP William Ruto will turn up and face Azimio la Umoja One Kenya candidate Raila Odinga in Tuesday’s presidential debate.

Addressing UDA candidates at Gathara market in Kinangop constituency, Mr Gachagua said the debate will be reckoning time for Mr Raila Odinga.

"DP Ruto is ready for the debate, and he will outsmart him. Wait and see; We are ready," said Mr Gachagua.

He said UDA was watching county commissioners and other Interior ministry officials that he said were being used by the government and PS Karanja Kibicho to campaign for Mr Odinga.

"We are warning the county commissioners and other Interior ministry senior officers being used by Kibicho that their days are numbered,” he said.

Kenya Kwanza running mate Rigathi Gachagua arrives at Gathaara market, Kinangop constituency in Nyandarua County on July 21,2022 Photo credit: Cheboite Kigen | Nation Media Group

“Anyone below the rank of a county commissioner like chiefs and their assistants will be spared but all others will be sacked once we are elected in August elections. We are warning them. We appeal to you to elect all UDA candidates so that Dr Ruto can have a team to work with."

On education, Mr Gachagua said the Kenya Kwanza administration would make primary education free, accusing headteachers of introducing illegal fees using school committees.

Nyandarua Women Rep Faith Gitau, who is defending her seat under UDA, said Mr Gachagua would protect the interests of the Mt Kenya community.