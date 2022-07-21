Yvonne Okwara, Eric Latiff to moderate Ruto, Raila debate

Yvonne Okwara of Citizen TV and Eric Latiff of KTN News will moderate the presidential debate between Deputy President William Ruto and Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition flag bearer Raila Odinga, organisers have announced.

The debate will take place on Tuesday July 26, 2022 from 5pm at the Catholic University of Eastern Africa (CUEA) in Karen, Nairobi.

Dr Ruto and Mr Odinga will take on each other in the second tier debate, having polled over five per cent in three recent opinion polls.

Roots Party’s Prof George Wajackoyah and Agano’s David Mwaure Waihiga will debate each other in the first-tier debate.

The debate between Prof Wajackoyah and Mr Mwaure will be moderated by NTV’s Smriti Vidyarthi and Ken Mijungu of KTN News.

NTV’S Joe Ageyo will moderate the panel discussions for both debates.

The debates secretariat said the moderators were arrived at following a rigorous criterion that abides to the rule of impartiality, fairness and objectivity in addition to a strong understanding of the Kenyan political landscape and the major issues of this election.

“We reiterate that under the Presidential Debates Guidelines, the moderators will select the questions to be asked and shall not share the same with the candidates. They will not meet with any of the campaign teams or the candidates,” the secretariat said in a statement.