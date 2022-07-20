Deputy President Debates Fact-Checks: Karua’s claim on salaries vs expenses

Four candidates for the position of Deputy President met in a face-to-face debate on July 19, 2022.

The Kenya Editors Guild Fact-Checking desk looked into whether their claims were inaccurate. Here are the fact-checks:

Claim: “The expenditure on operations and maintenance, O+M is over Sh600 billion while salaries are at about Sh550 billion. You can see operations and maintenance overshooting salaries.” - Martha Karua

According to the controller of budget, “operations and maintenance” refers to recurrent expenditure that includes travel (both domestic and foreign), printing and advertising, rentals and rates, non-residential training, hospitality, maintenance expenses for motor vehicles and other assets, legal fees and other expenses.

This expenditure is available for both the national government and the county governments for the 2021 financial year on the website of the controller of budget.

For the latest financial year available, operations and maintenance stood at Sh324.6 billion, while salaries were at Sh600 billion.

Ms Karua overstated the amount spent on operations and maintenance understated salaries by Sh16o billion.