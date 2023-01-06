Suspect linked to murder of Karatina University student attempts suicide: police

A security guard linked to the killing of a first year Karatina University student tried to commit suicide before he was arrested by the police.

The court in Nakuru was on Thursday told that the man, identified as Ezra Kipkemei Kemboi, had attempted to take his own life by piercing his hand.

Police Constable David Kipkoros, the investigation officer, said Mr Kemboi later sought treatment at the Kibwareng Health Centre in Kibochoi, Nandi South.

“He was arrested a health facility in Nandi South where he had gone to seek treatment after he attempted to commit suicide,” said the officer.

Mr Kipkoros urged the court to allow police to detain the suspect as they conclude investigations, arguing that he is a flight risk.

Chief Magistrate Isaac Orenge granted the police’s request, ordering that the suspect be detained at central police station for 14 days pending conclusion of investigations.

Mr Kipkemei is the main suspect in the murder of 19-year-old Phyllis Jepleting Jeruto, whose decomposing body was found inside his house at Naka estate in Nakuru County.

Ms Jepleting was a first year student at Karatina University pursuing bachelor's degree in Education.

Neighbours said the deceased was Mr Kipkemei's girlfriend, who had visited him on December 19.

A postmortem carried out on Monday revealed that she died from strangulation.

Mr Kipkemei was arrested by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations in Kibochoi and transferred to Nakuru DCI offices.

Nakuru East DCI boss George Momanyi indicated that Ms Jepleting could have died about five days before her body was discovered.

Ms Jepleting was last seen alive at her boyfriend’s house on December 26. Her decomposing body was found on January 1.

Her death was discovered after a neighbour became suspicious of a foul smell emanating from the house.

The neighbour mobilised others to break into the house and they found Ms Jepleting’s decomposing body on a mattress.