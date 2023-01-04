Suspect linked to murder of Karatina University student Phyllis Jeruto arrested in Nandi

Ezra Kipkemoi who is linked to the murder of Karatina University student Phyllis Jepleting Jeruto has been arrested.

Kipkemoi was arrested on Wednesday evening at Kibwareng, in Nandi County by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations as he sought medication from Kibwareng Health centre in Aldai.

The security guard is being treated as the prime suspect in the murder of Ms Jepleting who was his girlfriend.

Nakuru East Directorate of Criminal Investigations boss George Momanyi revealed that the suspect is being detained at Nakuru Central Police Station.

"We smoked him from his hideout in Nandi County. He was arrested on Wednesday evening and will be arraigned on Thursday morning," Mr Momanyi told the Nation.Africa.

The decomposing body of Phyllis Jepleting, a first-year Karatina University student was on January 1 found in her boyfriend’s house in Naka Estate, in Nakuru City.

An autopsy conducted on Monday, at the Nakuru Level Five Hospital, by Government Pathologist Titus Ngulungu revealed that she died of strangulation. The postmortem indicated, that Jepleting, died from asphyxiation, caused by manual neck compression.

“As a result of my examination, I formed the opinion that the cause of death was asphyxiation, caused by manual neck compression,” stated Dr Ngulungu in his report.

According to a neighbour who sought anonymity, the Karatina University student travelled to Nakuru on December 19 after they closed for the December holidays, to visit her boyfriend.

“After they closed for the December holidays, Jepleting's parents sent her Sh2,600 and told her not to travel home. However, she decided to travel to Nakuru to spend the holiday with her boyfriend,” revealed the relative on Monday.

“We have established that she travelled with her colleague but alighted in Nakuru City, saying she wanted to visit a relative. That is the last time her friend saw her,” the relative added.

It has since emerged that she usually spent time at her boyfriend’s house before going home after school.

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) are now treating Ezra Kipkemoi, a security guard in Nakuru, as the prime suspect.

Police say Kipkemoi is on the run and his mobile phone is switched off.

Ms Jepleting was last seen alive at her boyfriend’s house on December 26. Her decomposing body was found on January 1.

According to Nakuru East sub-county Criminal Investigations boss George Momanyi, Jepleting may have met her death about five days ago.

“Preliminary investigations indicated she may have been killed about five days ago. We are still pursuing the boyfriend who is still at large,” said Mr Momanyi.

Nakuru County Criminal Investigations boss Anthony Sunguti, earlier told the Nation that the body was discovered by neighbours.

“The decomposing body was discovered in the boyfriend’s house on January 1. Blood was oozing from the mouth, nose and ears. We are pursuing the suspect to aid in the investigations,” Mr Sunguti told Nation.Africa.

Police suspect that the boyfriend could have murdered her before escaping.

“The main suspect’s phone number is switched off and neighbours say he was last seen on December 26,” added Mr Sunguti.

According to a neighbour, residents of Naka Estate started experiencing a foul smell from the house before they alerted the police.