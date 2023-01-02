Another female varsity student found dead in boyfriend's house

Police are on the hunt for a man after his girlfriend, a 19-year-old university student, was found dead at his house in Nakuru.

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) say the lifeless body of Phyllis Jepleting, a Maths/Biology first year student at Karatina University, was found inside Ezra Kipkemoi’s house at Naka Estate, Nakuru County, on January 1.

She becomes the second university student to be found dead in her boyfriend’s house after another learner, Victoria Muthoni Theuri, was found dead in her boyfriend’s house in Kahawa Wendani, Kiambu County.

Mr Kipkemoi is believed to be the teen's boyfriend.

Ms Jepleting went missing just before Christmas.

Nakuru County DCI boss Anthony Sunguti said the body was discovered after neighbours raised alarm over a foul smell coming from Mr Kipkemoi's house.

"It smelt like something rotten was inside the locked house. The man who lives there was not around,” said a neighbour.

They called the police who broke the door with the help of welders and neighbours and found Ms Jepleting’s lifeless body lying face down on the bed.

“The body had blood oozing from the mouth, nose and ears. We are pursuing the suspect to aid us in the investigations,” Mr Sunguti told the Nation.

"His phone is switched off and neighbours say he was last seen on December 26," he added.

An officer privy to the investigations told the Nation they suspect she had been dead for at least three days.

They identified her body using Ms Jepleting’s identification documents which were among items recovered from the scene.

Her body was moved to Nakuru Level Five Hospital mortuary awaiting a post-mortem to determine how she died.