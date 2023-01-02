Autopsy: Karatina University student Phyllis Jepleting died of strangulation

Phyllis Jepleting, whose decomposing body was found in her boyfriend’s house in Naka Estate, in Nakuru City, died of strangulation, an autopsy has revealed.

The postmortem conducted by Government Pathologist Titus Ngulungu on Monday evening indicated that Jepleting, 19, died from asphyxiation, caused by manual neck compression.

“As a result of my examination, I formed the opinion that the cause of death was asphyxiation, caused by manual neck compression,” stated Dr Ngulungu in his report.

Vaginal swabs were also taken for further analysis to establish whether she was raped before she died. The exercise was conducted in the presence of the deceased’s family members and the police.

The decomposing body of Jepleting, a Maths/Biology First-Year student at Karatina University, was found at her boyfriend Ezra Kipkemoi’s house, at Naka Estate, in Nakuru County, on January 1.

According to a neighbour who sought anonymity, the Karatina University student travelled to Nakuru on December 19 after they closed for the December holidays, to visit her boyfriend.

“After they closed for the December holidays, Jepleting's parents sent her Sh2,600 and told her not to travel home. However, she decided to travel to Nakuru to spend the holiday with her boyfriend,” revealed the relative on Monday.

“We have established that she travelled with her colleague but alighted in Nakuru City, saying she wanted to visit a relative. That is the last time her friend saw her,” the relative added.

It has since emerged that she usually spent time at her boyfriend’s house before going home after school.

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) are now treating Ezra Kipkemoi, a security guard in Nakuru, as the prime suspect.

Police say Kipkemoi is on the run and his mobile phone is switched off.

Jepleting was last seen alive at her boyfriend’s house on December 26. Her decomposing body was found on January 1.

According to Nakuru East sub-county Criminal Investigations boss George Momanyi, Jepleting may have met her death about five days ago.

“Preliminary investigations indicated she may have been killed about five days ago. We are still pursuing the boyfriend who is still at large,” said Mr Momanyi.

Nakuru County Criminal Investigations boss Anthony Sunguti, earlier told the Nation that the body was discovered by neighbours.

“The decomposing body was discovered in the boyfriend’s house on January 1. Blood was oozing from the mouth, nose and ears. We are pursuing the suspect to aid in the investigations,” Mr Sunguti told Nation.Africa.

Police suspect that the boyfriend could have murdered her before escaping.

“The main suspect’s phone number is switched off and neighbours say he was last seen on December 26,” added Mr Sunguti.

According to a neighbour, residents of Naka Estate started experiencing a foul smell from the house before they alerted the police.

“There was a foul smell emanating from the house and so we alerted the police. The man was not around and we found it odd that there was a bad smell coming from his house,” said a neighbour.

Police had to break the door to access the house.

“The decomposing body was found lying on a bed facing downwards,” a police officer privy to the investigations told Nation.Africa.